AMBER Alert issued for 4-year-old girl out of Cassia County

BURLEY, Idaho — Idaho State Police have issued an AMBER Alert for a 4-year-old girl in Cassia County.

The Cassia County Sheriff's Office is looking for Alaina Duey, who was last seen at the 1500 block of Malta Ave. in Burley and is believed to be in danger.

Duey is a 4-year-old girl with brown hair and hazel eyes. She was last seen wearing blue jeans, a rainbow shirt and grey boots.

Idaho State Police

Police say Duey may be in the company of Elizabeth Rose Crofts and may be traveling to Boise or Arizona in a silver 2004 Pontiac Grand Prix.

Crofts is 41 years old, about 5 feet tall and 185 pounds. She has blonde hair and hazel eyes.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Duey, call the Cassia County Sheriff's Office at 208-878-2251 or 911 immediately.