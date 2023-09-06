Alex Murdaugh attorneys claim jury tampering in new trial motion

The attorneys representing Alex Murdaugh, who was convicted of murder, filed a motion requesting a new trial on the grounds of alleged jury tampering.

The motion, filed on Tuesday, accuses Colleton County clerk of court Rebecca Hill of pressuring jurors to reach a swift verdict and engaging in private conversations with the jury foreperson.

According to the attorneys, Hill also provided the jurors with business cards from news reporters during the trial, and after the trial, she traveled with three jurors to do interviews. Furthermore, following the trial, Hill wrote a book, "Behind the Doors of Justice: The Murdaugh Murders."

The Associated Press reports that jurors told Murdaugh's lawyers that Hill warned them not to be deceived by the defense's evidence and advised them to closely observe Murdaugh during his testimony, with a juror suggesting that she meant to hint that Murdaugh was guilty.

Murdaugh's legal team also sent a letter to federal prosecutors requesting FBI involvement in the investigation.

A new trial could allow defense attorneys to subpoena testimony under oath from other jurors, witnesses and possibly even the trial judge. Additionally, the defense might obtain access to phone records, emails and text messages as part of the legal process.

Murdaugh was sentenced to life in prison in March for murdering his wife and son.

Additional reporting by The Associated Press.

