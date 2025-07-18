A detailed report on flooding impact and recovery in San Saba County

SAN SABA, Texas (KXXV) — The San Saba County Sheriff's Office shared a detailed report Thursday about the flooding impacts and relief efforts in the area. It features information from the San Saba County Judge, San Saba County Emergency Coordinator, and San Saba County Sheriff.

The report notes County Judge Jody Fauley issued a local disaster declaration to help the county qualify for state and federal disaster assistance. Judge Fauley also pointed to infrastructure concerns that existed before the flood but are now urgent priorities.

"We’re looking at washed-out roads, potential bridge repairs, and chronic issues like Cherokee Creek in Bend that we’ve been monitoring for years," said Fauley.

Emergency Response and Rescues

With two rain events in recent weeks, the county's Emergency Operations Center opened on July 4 and July 13 with Coordinator Marsha Hardy coordinating multi-agency efforts and evacuation notices.

First responders helped carry out more than 42 evacuations.

Evacuated areas included:



Cabo RV Park

City Golf Course RV Park

CR 100

CR 110

Sulphur Springs

Colorado Bend State Park

Barefoot RV Park

Hill Country Inn

FM 501 and Sioux & Shawnee Streets in Cherokee

Sheriff Office's response included:



20 rescue-related calls

assisted over 30 individuals

4 rescue-related calls resulted in 4 additional people rescued

guarding barricades to prevent unauthorized crossings

The office credits the use of Texas Parks and Wildlife’s drone for several rescue efforts in hard-to-reach or inaccessible areas.

Officials also raise concerns about safety challenges, like people ignoring barricades.

"We issued numerous citations for people removing or disregarding barricades. These are in place for public safety and to protect our first responders. Moving a barricade is a Class B misdemeanor—it’s an arrestable offense," Sheriff Jenkins stressed.

Damage and Recovery Efforts

According to reports entered into the state's iSTAT system, 182 homes were damaged:



31 homes affected

30 homes with minor damage

100 homes with major damage

21 homes destroyed

The office notes a FEMA Disaster Recovery Center is expected to be deployed to San Saba County to help residents navigate available programs. Until the site launches, people who need support are encouraged to contact Hill Country Community Action Association at 325-372-5167 ext. 3595.

SSSO / 25 News

The city and American Red Cross provided shelters during the flooding events.

Shelters served evacuees:

