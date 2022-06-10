This $69 fire bowl can be used inside or outside

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

A small fire adds ambiance whether you’re inside or outside, basking in its warmth on a cold day or enjoying its light on a balmy summer night.

However, getting a fire going isn’t always the easiest thing to manage. Fire bowls, which make “building a fire” quick and easy because they use their own fuel source and are smaller, more portable, and smokeless, have become popular for that reason.

And the $69.99 ROUNDFIRE mini fire bowl is the perfect way to enjoy a cozy fire in any situation. This small tabletop burner can be used inside or outside with any type of bioethanol, isopropyl or alcohol fuel, which will burn without smoke and is safe to use if cooking food over the flames. The fire should also last about an hour, Roundfire says.

A steel chamber, which you pour your fuel into, sits inside the concrete fire bowl on top of a marble base to help dissipate heat. The ROUNDFIRE fire bowl also comes with a stainless steel extinguisher lid to put out the fire.

However, it does not come with any fuel for the fire bowl. Amazon reviewers have mentioned using rubbing alcohol, hand sanitizers, and even citronella oil, though the latter smokes and is not recommended.

Roundfire sells its own bioethanol fuel for $19.99. You can also purchase a $12.99 wool wick sponge that extends the fire bowl burning time to two hours. Or you can buy a bundle that includes the fire bowl, fuel, and sponge for $79.99.

Amazon buyers have given the Roundfire fire bowl 4.7 out of 5 stars in almost 400 reviews.

“I saw these concrete bases at our favorite winery and decided I had to have them,” wrote Amazon user Daniella. “Burns clean with high level of alcohol and it’s safe to cook marshmallows and hot dogs on.”

Another reviewer had been looking for something to put into her Mexican chiminea on her porch.

“This is just what I had in mind, a self-contained, clean-burning alternative to real wood or Duraflame logs, which smoke like crazy,” she wrote.

And another reviewer declared the Roundfire fire bowl “a small item that brings big satisfaction.”

“Despite its tiny size, this tabletop firepit offers up the same benefits of a traditional social fire gathering,” Nature Girl wrote. “As a centerpiece it becomes a focal point and stimulates feelings of warmth and camaraderie. Bring out the marshmallows and you have a fun and easy dessert that brings smiles all around!”

Would you go for one of these tabletop fire bowls as a conversation piece, s’mores cooker, mini hand warmer, or indoor ambiance creator?

This story originally appeared on Don't Waste Your Money. Checkout Don't Waste Your Money for product reviews and other great ideas to save and make money.