12 leap day freebies and deals you can get on Feb. 29

Leap day — Feb. 29 — is here!

The once-every-four-years occurrence is certainly a novelty, especially for those born on the rare day on the calendar. But, we think leap day is worthy of celebration for everyone. We all get an extra day, after all!

Fortunately, many businesses and restaurants also think leap day deserves something special. We have found a wide range of leap day discounts and freebies for savvy shoppers looking for a great deal.

We have compiled a list of 12 leap day discounts and freebies so you can score some tasty treats and other goodies on Feb. 29.

Ready to jump into the deals? Let’s go!

1. Alleyoop

As springtime draws closer, it’s probably time to update your beauty products, including makeup, lotions and application tools. Allyoop is offering 29% off any purchase on its website on Feb. 29. They also offer free shipping on orders of at least $60.

2. Build-A-Bear

Customers who have a Feb. 29 birthday can come into their local Build-A-Bear store and buy a Birthday Treat Bear for just $4 (a $14 value.). You must present proof of birth date to get the $4 special price.

3. Chipotle

Chipotle will host a special “Extra Day” promotion for its Rewards members: free guacamole on digital orders placed on the restaurant’s smartphone app or website. Rewards members just need to use the code EXTRA24 to get their free guac.

4. Chuck E. Cheese

Chuck E. Cheese is celebrating the opening of its 100th Trampoline Zone Center by offering free All-Day Jump Passes to children under 52 inches tall who visit fun centers with a trampoline zone. Just download the coupon onto your smartphone or print it at home to get free admission on leap day

5. Hooter’s

If you’re a HootClub Rewards member with the smartphone app downloaded, you will receive an automatic reward to get one appetizer for $2.29. You’ll be able to choose from cheese sticks, fried pickles, chips and queso, lots-a-tots, pretzels and cheese, or 12 buffalo shrimp.

6. Insomnia Cookies

Who needs a birthday cake when you can get free birthday cookies and a small celebration? Insomnia Cookies around the U.S. will give anyone with a Feb. 29 birthday (with ID proof) four free cookies and a mini “birthday party” to celebrate their rare, actual birthdate.

7. Krispy Kreme

Feb. 29 can be a doughnut day thanks to Krispy Kreme’s $2.29-for-a-dozen deal. You do have to buy one dozen at full price, but you get an entire dozen for yourself for just $2.29 more. That’s worth it!

8. Long John Silver’s

Add a day, add a piece. It's only fair. Get a FREE piece of Fish or Chicken when you use promo code: LEAPDAY at checkout.

Offer valid at participating locations when you spend $5 or more on an online order today through 2/29/24. #leapday pic.twitter.com/5vZ6Okq9p8 — Long John Silver's 🟡 (@longjohnsilvers) February 26, 2024

Online customers of Long John Silver’s can take advantage of the “Add a Day. Add-A-Piece” deal. When ordering ahead online when using the code LEAPDAY, you’ll get a free piece of fish or chicken to your online order.

9. Noodles & Company

Leap day is clearly a good time to order lunch or dinner out at a discount. Noodles Rewards Members get an extra 29% off any order of $29 or more on Feb 29.

10. Planet Fitness

Planet Fitness wants to promote an “extra day of energy” with a special deal. New customers can sign up for a 29-cent down payment and then $10 a month, and pay nothing until March 17.

11. Staples

The office supply company has a special offer for Feb. 29. Staples is giving away 29,000 passport photos plus 29x rewards points on select travel and office supplies.

You need to sign up for the new Staples Easy Rewards Program to get your free passport photo and bonus points.

12. Wendy’s

Oh, how we love the new Wendy’s and Cinnabon collaboration: the Cinnabon Pull-Aparts. If you love them, too, then you’ll want to leap over to Wendy’s on Feb. 29 to get a free order of this sweet treat. You can order them in person, on the website or through the app to get your freebie, no purchase necessary.

