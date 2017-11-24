Texas Governor, Lt. Governor, scores of law enforcement attend funeral for Trooper Allen

The funeral for trooper Damon Allen who was shot and killed on Thanksgiving night while conducting a traffic stop on I-45 near Fairfield was held in Mexia on Dec. 1 at 10 a.m.

A DPS trooper was seen passing out as the family arrived at the funeral. A medical team is looked after him.

A trooper who was trained by Allen was a Pallbearer during the service.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott and Lt. Governor Dan Patrick were in attendance at the funeral.

Law enforcement from all over the state and county were also in attendance including:

Houston police and Police Chief Art Acevedo

Buffalo police

Texas Game Wardens

Pasadena police

Montgomery, Tx. police

China Spring ISD police

Robinson police

Amarillo police

Williamson County Sheriff

Temple police

Hewitt police

Whitney police

Houston Police Department Honor Guard

Palmview police

Woodway police

Missouri State Troopers

Fort Bend County Sheriff

Hill County Constable

McKinney police

Brookshire police

Longview police

Georgia State Patrol

Lufkin police

Teague ISD police

Burnet County Sheriff's office

Chambers County Sheriff

College Station police

Texas A&M University police

Ellis County Sheriff

Farmers Branch police

Fairfield police

Corsicana police

Austin Police Department Honor Guard

Galveston County Sheriff

Round Rock police

Waco police

Frisco police

Galveston police

Conroe police

Baytown police

Sam Houston State police

Madisonville police

Lexington police

Navarro County deputies

Bastrop County Sheriff

Utah State police

Freeport police

Pflugerville police

Louisiana State Police

Grimes County deputies

Wylie police

Mount Pleasant police

Calvert police

Corrigan police

Franklin police

Plano police

Wilson County deputies

Comal County deputies

University of Texas - Austin police

Harker Heights police

Killeen police

Bell County Sheriff

Bryan police

Houston County deputies

Mississippi Highway Patrol

League City police

Brazos County Sheriff

Dallas County Sheriff

Comal County Sheriff

Clifton police

La Porte police

Galveston Island police

Arp police

Troup police

Memorial Villages police

Mt. Enterprise Marshall

Risk County Sheriff

Bell County Sheriff

Wilson County Sheriff

Rockwall County Sheriff

Marlin police

Austin police

Lorena police

Palestine police

Lubbock police

Richwood police

Hubbard police

Fort Bend County Sheriff

Dallas Area Rapid Transit police

Moody police

Belton police

Lewisville police

The wife of fallen Trooper Thomas Nipper, who was killed in early November when his unit was stuck while he was conducting a traffic stop, attended the funeral.

The day after his death, the Freestone County Sheriff's Office laid a wreath at the scene where trooper Allen died.

On Monday, the Mexia Police Department honored Allen with a blue ribbon and flags at half-staff.

Visitation was held at The Bowers Funeral Home located at 900 U.S. Hwy. 84 in Teague on Nov. 30 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The funeral service was held at the Mexia Blackcats stadium. A graveside service followed at Salem Cemetery near Freestone County.

Shuttle buses were made available to the public due to the fact that there will be limited parking.

Beginning 8 a.m. Friday morning, Bailey Street, Evelyn Street and Jack Oliver Road were closed for the funeral. Road closures for trooper Allen's procession were expected to begin as early as 11 a.m. Highway 84 will be shut down from Loop 255 to Mexia.

Trooper Allen joined the Department of Public Safety in 2002.

He was born in Morgantown, Kentucky on Oct. 4, 1976, and moved to Mexia in 1984. Damon graduated from Mexia High School with the class of 1995.

After graduation, he worked briefly for the Mexia State School, then for five years at the Michael Unit for TDCJ, before becoming a DPS State Trooper, where he served for the past fifteen years.

Damon enjoyed hunting and fishing, and jeep riding on the dunes at the beach.

He attended church at the Cowboy Church in Freestone County as well as First Assembly of God in Mexia.

He is survived by his wife and three children.

READ MORE:

+ Waller County K-9 honored for catching suspect accused of shooting, killing trooper

Copyright 2017 KXXV. All rights reserved.