Texas Governor, Lt. Governor, scores of law enforcement attend funeral for Trooper Allen

FREESTONE COUNTY, TX (KXXV) -
The funeral for trooper Damon Allen who was shot and killed on Thanksgiving night while conducting a traffic stop on I-45 near Fairfield was held in Mexia on Dec. 1 at 10 a.m.
A DPS trooper was seen passing out as the family arrived at the funeral. A medical team is looked after him.
A trooper who was trained by Allen was a Pallbearer during the service.
Texas Governor Greg Abbott and Lt. Governor Dan Patrick were in attendance at the funeral.
Law enforcement from all over the state and county were also in attendance including:
- Houston police and Police Chief Art Acevedo
- Buffalo police
- Texas Game Wardens
- Pasadena police
- Montgomery, Tx. police
- China Spring ISD police
- Robinson police
- Amarillo police
- Williamson County Sheriff
- Temple police
- Hewitt police
- Whitney police
- Houston Police Department Honor Guard
- Palmview police
- Woodway police
- Missouri State Troopers
- Fort Bend County Sheriff
- Hill County Constable
- McKinney police
- Brookshire police
- Longview police
- Georgia State Patrol
- Lufkin police
- Teague ISD police
- Burnet County Sheriff's office
- Chambers County Sheriff
- College Station police
- Texas A&M University police
- Ellis County Sheriff
- Farmers Branch police
- Fairfield police
- Corsicana police
- Austin Police Department Honor Guard
- Galveston County Sheriff
- Round Rock police
- Waco police
- Frisco police
- Galveston police
- Conroe police
- Baytown police
- Sam Houston State police
- Madisonville police
- Lexington police
- Navarro County deputies
- Bastrop County Sheriff
- Utah State police
- Freeport police
- Pflugerville police
- Louisiana State Police
- Grimes County deputies
- Wylie police
- Mount Pleasant police
- Calvert police
- Corrigan police
- Franklin police
- Plano police
- Wilson County deputies
- Comal County deputies
- University of Texas - Austin police
- Harker Heights police
- Killeen police
- Bell County Sheriff
- Bryan police
- Houston County deputies
- Mississippi Highway Patrol
- League City police
- Brazos County Sheriff
- Dallas County Sheriff
- Comal County Sheriff
- Clifton police
- La Porte police
- Galveston Island police
- Arp police
- Troup police
- Memorial Villages police
- Mt. Enterprise Marshall
- Risk County Sheriff
- Bell County Sheriff
- Wilson County Sheriff
- Rockwall County Sheriff
- Marlin police
- Austin police
- Lorena police
- Palestine police
- Lubbock police
- Richwood police
- Hubbard police
- Fort Bend County Sheriff
- Dallas Area Rapid Transit police
- Moody police
- Belton police
- Lewisville police
The wife of fallen Trooper Thomas Nipper, who was killed in early November when his unit was stuck while he was conducting a traffic stop, attended the funeral.
The day after his death, the Freestone County Sheriff's Office laid a wreath at the scene where trooper Allen died.
On Monday, the Mexia Police Department honored Allen with a blue ribbon and flags at half-staff.
Visitation was held at The Bowers Funeral Home located at 900 U.S. Hwy. 84 in Teague on Nov. 30 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
The funeral service was held at the Mexia Blackcats stadium. A graveside service followed at Salem Cemetery near Freestone County.
Shuttle buses were made available to the public due to the fact that there will be limited parking.
Beginning 8 a.m. Friday morning, Bailey Street, Evelyn Street and Jack Oliver Road were closed for the funeral. Road closures for trooper Allen's procession were expected to begin as early as 11 a.m. Highway 84 will be shut down from Loop 255 to Mexia.
Trooper Allen joined the Department of Public Safety in 2002.
He was born in Morgantown, Kentucky on Oct. 4, 1976, and moved to Mexia in 1984. Damon graduated from Mexia High School with the class of 1995.
After graduation, he worked briefly for the Mexia State School, then for five years at the Michael Unit for TDCJ, before becoming a DPS State Trooper, where he served for the past fifteen years.
Damon enjoyed hunting and fishing, and jeep riding on the dunes at the beach.
He attended church at the Cowboy Church in Freestone County as well as First Assembly of God in Mexia.
He is survived by his wife and three children.
READ MORE:
+ Waller County K-9 honored for catching suspect accused of shooting, killing trooper
Copyright 2017 KXXV. All rights reserved.