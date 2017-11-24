Freestone County Sheriff's Office remembers fallen trooper - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Freestone County Sheriff's Office remembers fallen trooper

FREESTONE COUNTY, TX (KXXV) -

The Freestone County Sheriff's Office is remembering fallen trooper Allen, who was shot and killed on Thursday evening while conducting a traffic stop on I-45 near Fairfield. 

The Freestone County Sheriff's Office laid a wreath at the scene where trooper Allen died. 

The Freestone Sheriff's Office is giving thanks to all the agencies that assisted in the situation. 

