Freestone County Sheriff's Office remembers fallen trooper

The parade will feature heavy security, including officers with assault weapons and portable radiation detectors, sharpshooters on rooftops and sand-filled city sanitation trucks poised as barriers to traffic.More >>
The parade will feature heavy security, including officers with assault weapons and portable radiation detectors, sharpshooters on rooftops and sand-filled city sanitation trucks poised as barriers to traffic.More >>
Dozens of volunteers in Temple are proving that the holidays are all about giving.More >>
Dozens of volunteers in Temple are proving that the holidays are all about giving.More >>
Project Angel Tree is asking for the public's help in finding the burglars that stole gifts from the local charity.More >>
Project Angel Tree is asking for the public's help in finding the burglars that stole gifts from the local charity.More >>
In recent years, Black Friday has morphed from a single day into a whole season of deals, so shoppers may feel less need to be out.More >>
In recent years, Black Friday has morphed from a single day into a whole season of deals, so shoppers may feel less need to be out.More >>
AP source: Flynn's lawyers tell Trump's legal team they are no longer communicating with them about Mueller's investigation, a possible sign of cooperation with the government.More >>
AP source: Flynn's lawyers tell Trump's legal team they are no longer communicating with them about Mueller's investigation, a possible sign of cooperation with the government.More >>