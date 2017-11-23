Man accused of shooting, killing DPS trooper captured

Authorities captured the man accused of shooting and killing a Texas state trooper in Freestone County late Thursday evening.

DPS identified the suspect as 32-year-old Dabrett Black from Lindale.

Black is accused of shooting Trooper Damon Allen, 41, during a traffic stop on I-45 near Fairfield Thursday afternoon.

Allen was walking back to his patrol car when Black shot him, DPS said. Allen died at the scene.

Black took off and drove from Freestone County to Waller County, near Houston, according to DPS.

Authorities located Black near Liendo Parkway and Wyatt Chapel Road in Hempstead a few hours later.

Black got into a shootout with deputies and troopers, DPS said, but it's unclear if anyone was hurt.

Roughly an hour later, authorities surrounded Black in a field and took him into custody.

Black has a criminal record. Online records showed he had at least two prior convictions before Thursday night's arrest.

In 2014, the Killeen Police Department arrested and charged him with possession of marijuana. He pleaded guilty to that misdemeanor charge, the records showed.

A year later, the Smith County Sheriff's Office arrested and charged him with assault on a public servant. He also pleaded guilty to that misdemeanor charge, the records showed.

He had a recent run-in with the Smith County Sheriff's Office, according to KLTV. Deputies arrested and charged him with evading arrest, aggravated assault against a public servant, and reckless driving in July 2017.

Black is being held at the Brazos County Jail and is being charged with capital murder of a peace officer.

Trooper Allen had been a member of the Texas Department of Public Safety since 2002. He had a wife and three children, according to DPS.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott put out the following statement regarding Allen's death:

“With heavy hearts on this Thanksgiving, Cecilia and I express our most sincere condolences to the family, colleagues and friends of the Trooper who was callously killed today in the line of duty. As law enforcement continues to search for the individual responsible for this heinous crime, I ask that all of Texas keep this Trooper and his brothers and sisters in blue in their thoughts and prayers. The killer will face justice, and the State of Texas will continue to offer our unwavering support for the men and women in law enforcement who keep our communities safe."

DPS Director Steve McGraw also issued a statement:

"Our DPS family is heartbroken tonight after one of Texas' finest law enforcement officers was killed in the line of duty. Texas Highway Patrol Trooper Damon Allen was a loving husband and father of three, and we ask for your prayers for his entire family and his many friends and colleagues during the difficult days ahead. Trooper Allen's dedication to duty, and his bravery and selfless sacrifice on this Thanksgiving Day, will never be forgotten."

Copyright 2017 KXXV. All rights reserved.