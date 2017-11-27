Mexia police and residents honor fallen trooper

On Monday, the Mexia Police Department honored a trooper killed in the line of duty last week, with a blue ribbon and flags at half-staff.

The Department of Public Safety Trooper Damon Allen graduated from Mexia High School in 1995. The 41-year-old who was killed during a traffic stop on I-45 near Fairfield Thanksgiving day was stationed in Groesbeck.

Mexia residents and his former classmates have fond memories of Allen. Some residents who knew Allen declined to do an on camera interview because they said they would break down while talking about him.

Limestone County Justice of the Peace for Precinct 4 Hon. Ray Jones knew Allen since he and his wife attended high school in Mexia.

"He was about as honest as the day is long. He wasn't out to get anybody," Jones said.

He recalls seeing Allen a few times a month when he went to his Mexia office to deliver citations. Jones said he would tell him a funny story when he visited.

Jones said he was hurt when he learned Allen was murdered, which he considered senseless.

Now the community is mourning the loss of a man he referred to as a super trooper.

"Damon was a loving guy. He was more than just your average police officer. He rather help somebody that put him in jail. They're losing a friend, that's what they are losing. That's what I lost," Jones said.

The judge said he will miss his friend, who he knew he could count on, even if it was late at night.

"If I had a question about something, I didn't hesitate to call because Damon would always answer it," Jones said. "He was the type of guy you knew he had your back."

Suspect Dabrett Black remains at the Freestone County jail without bond charged with capital murder of a peace officer.

