Woman thought she won $2,000 lottery prize, actually wins $2 million

A Southern California woman's lottery luck has just been too sweet.

California Lottery officials said Ruby Evans bought an Instant Prize Crossword Scratchers ticket at Sweet Time Donuts in Compton, California, scratched the ticket and thought she won $2,000.

But when she went back to the shop to obtain a claim form, the shop’s owner scanned the winning ticket and a new prize amount appeared -- $2,000,000.

In a news release, Evans told lottery officials, “I’ll tell you what, this is a big blessing. It’s given me a chance to pay off my bills, my mortgage, and help my daughters. I’m having fun.”

Evans is no stranger to lottery prizes, as she said she won $100,000 in a different Scratchers game in 2013. She also told lottery officials she recently won $5,000 from a ticket bought at the same donut shop.

The owners of Sweet Time Donuts will be receiving $10,000 for selling the $2 million ticket.

This story was originally published by Jermaine Ong at Scripps News San Diego.

