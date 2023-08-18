WNBA star says her shoes were stolen in opposing team's arena

New York Liberty guard Sabrina Ionescu was hit by some bad luck in her visit to Las Vegas.

The WNBA star said someone stole a pair of her basketball shoes ahead of a game against the Aces on Thursday.

"Never thought I would get my shoes stolen from an opposing arena," Ionescu said. "Please just bring me my insoles back."

Never thought I would get my shoes stolen from an opposing arena…

Please just bring me my insoles back 😩

RIP to my Sabrina 1s pic.twitter.com/LaBwa4jkMR — Sabrina Ionescu (@sabrina_i20) August 17, 2023

It appears Ionescu was able to find another pair of shoes ahead of the game. She may have even taken out her frustrations on the court as the Aces had a hard time guarding her. Ionescu scored 22 points in the game, a team high.

According to ESPN, it was the 11th consecutive game in which she scored five or more 3-pointers, which is a WNBA record.

The Aces still managed to win the game 88-75.

With the loss, the Liberty fell to 24-7 for the season. The Liberty will try to rebound from the loss Friday night when they take on the Phoenix Mercury in a game that can be seen on ION.

The Aces will play the Los Angeles Sparks on Saturday. Las Vegas is attempting to win back-to-back WNBA championships. The team remains the oddsmakers' favorite due to their 28-3 record.

Trending stories at Scrippsnews.com