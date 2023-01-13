Wendy’s has buy one, get one for $1 chicken sandwiches every day in January

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

Hopefully your new year’s resolution doesn’t involve cutting out fast food, because Wendy’s is offering up a pretty amazing deal for the rest of the month and into February.

Now through Feb. 5, the fast food chain is offering up buy one, get one for $1 chicken sandwiches. The coupon is available exclusively in the Wendy’s app and can be used daily until the expiration date, so if you’re up for it, you can have chicken sandwiches for lunch or dinner every day for almost an entire month.

The deal is for the sandwiches only, not combo meals, and is not valid with any other offers. Choose between a classic chicken sandwich with lettuce, tomato, mayo and pickles or a spicy chicken sandwich made with a blend of peppers and spices and topped with lettuce, tomato and mayo.

You can get two of the same sandwiches with the deal or mix and match, choosing one classic chicken sandwich and one that’s spicy.

While there are a handful of other deals also in the Wendy’s app, many don’t last quite as long as the BOGO chicken sandwich deal.

Another that doesn’t expire until Feb. 5, however, is $2 off a breakfast combo. Pick one of 10 different options, from a Sausage, Egg and Cheese Biscuit Combo or a French Toast Sticks Combo to a Maple Bacon Chicken Croissant Combo. The sandwich in this combo is made with chicken breast, bacon and maple butter on a croissant bun.

Because the other deals expire soon, you’ll want to check the app often to see what coupons are added in the coming days.

If you’re not a Wendy’s fan but still looking for some fast food discounts, check the McDonald’s app. The deals in their app currently include free medium fries with any $1 minimum purchase and any size premium roast or iced coffee for just 99 cents.

Both deals expire on Dec. 31, 2023, so you can get cheap fries every Friday and stay caffeinated for less than $1 every day of the year.

