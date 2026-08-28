Yes, it will still be hot this weekend

25 EVENING WEATHER — Other than a few isolates storms across our southern counties this evening, it looks like it will just be hot for Friday Night Football. Temperatures will fall through the 90s this evening and into the mid to upper 70s Saturday morning. The heat remain the focus this weekend. It looks to be mostly sunny to partly cloudy Saturday and Sunday with highs in the 100-102° range. Lows will be in the 70s.

Next week, August turns into September. That will mean nothing to our forecast. It will remain hot with highs around 100° each day. It looks dry as well, so make sure you are not burning anything outdoors that could start a wildfire.

Have a safe weekend and stay hydrated!

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