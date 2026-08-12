Yeah, still hot

25 EVENING WEATHER — Summer lovers will continue to love the forecast, while cooler weather folks will continue to ask, "when is fall going to arrive?" Not for quite sometime fall lovers. Summer is in full force around here with highs of 98-102° and lows in the mid to upper 70s. This trend will continue into next week.

There will be an elevated fire danger for the rest of the week with breezy south winds and continued dry conditions. Burn bans are showing up for many counties in our area, and more are likely. No significant rain is in the forecast as of now, so this will continue to be a problem when the wind is up!

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