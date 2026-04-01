Yayy! Rain is on the way, and it's not an April Fool's joke

CENTRAL TEXAS — Finally, rain is on the way. Storms will arrive closer to midnight and last throughout the morning. As this system moves from west to east, counties west of I-35 will receive most of the downpour overnight and lasting into the morning commute. Then the west counties will begin to dry out while the brunt of the storms pass to the eastern side of I-35 mid morning. The Brazos Valley will the heaviest rain during the late morning through lunchtime. By the early afternoon, the system will have moved on to drench our neighbors to the east.

Drought conditions are affecting the entire Central Texas area and quite a bit of rain is needed to raise the water tables. On Friday we could see some light showers linger. Saturday a cold front arrives that will make for a wet and cool weekend. The rain should primarily be gone by Sunday but we can't rule out a stray shower lingering. Overall, between Wednesday and Saturday, most of us will see around an inch of rain, but we could see some areas getting over two inches. The western counties will likely see the most precipitation.

For today, it will be slightly warmer than Tuesday with highs in the upper 80s. Breezy conditions remain with a cloudy morning, then some sunshine creeps in during the afternoon. Clouds return late in the day as the storms approach. There is a low possibility for severe weather in the northwestern counties of Central Texas. This threat will mostly be during the overnight hours.

Friday's temperatures remain in the 80s. Saturday's cold front will drop high temperatures to the 70s on Saturday and the 60s on Sunday. Morning lows will be in the 50s. Most of Saturday will be dismal with cloudy and wet conditions. For Easter Sunday it will be mostly cloudy, breezy with a slight opportunity for a lingering shower.

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