WINTER STORM WARNING INTO THURSDAY

25 WEATHER — WINTER STORM WARNING TONIGHT INTO THURSDAY MORNING

Sunday we are looking for highs around 70°. Just wanted to start with that...

TONIGHT: The Winter Storm WARNING continues for most of Central Texas. Temperatures will likely hold steady or maybe come up a degree or so, but that still keeps many of us at or below 32°. Light freezing rain will continue for most of the area throughout the night into the morning hours. There will likely be a heavier band form somewhere across the central or eastern sections of Central Texas late tonight. Exact placement of that band won't be know until it starts to develop. Just like last night, wherever that happens, we could see some more significant ice accumulations on trees and power lines. Bridges and overpasses will ice over again. Patchy ice on streets is likely.

THURSDAY: We will continue with freezing rain in the morning hours. Most models try to get us above freezing during the afternoon hours, especially east of I-35. We will see. I'm thinking we may still see some 32° temperatures along and west of I-35 into the afternoon.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Precipitation will begin to come to an end during the evening hours. Temperatures will fall into the upper 20s, so anything left on the roads could refreeze.

FRIDAY: Clearing...sunshine...WAY ABOVE FREEZING!