Windy Wednesday ahead thanks to cold front!

CENTRAL TEXAS — Winds could gust as high as 40mph today as a cold front works through Central Texas. High temperatures will make it into the mid 60s this afternoon.

THE BREAKDOWN:

Cold front arrives today bringing gusty conditions.

Sustained winds 20-25mph with gusts nearing 40mph.

Light freeze overnight.

Brief warm-up before another front this weekend.

Good morning! While we may start off rather calm, we'll see quite the blustery day out there this afternoon. A cold front is moving through Central Texas which will bring gusty north winds as we go through the day. Expect sustained winds later today to reach 20-25mph while gusts could reach 40mph at times. Even with the cold front coming through, we may end up warmer than yesterday as highs will make it into the mid 60s. Once winds die down tonight, we'll see the potential for a widespread light freeze as many get close to freezing. Thursday will be a cooler day with highs in the low 60s. Friday brings back mid 60s before another front comes in and that will lead to a cooler weekend with highs in the 50s.

Models are really struggling with what the atmosphere could look like next week. As of right now, it seems we may get another cold front in here Tuesday that could bring some rain chances as well. Stay tuned!

Have a great Wednesday!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather

