25 EVENING WEATHER — A few areas saw a brief shower or two today, but most of the activity is done. Other than a couple of sprinkles, it will be partly to mostly cloudy tonight with lows in the low to mid 40s. Get ready for some windy weather Wednesday as a cold front passes through the area. North winds will howl at 20-30mph with higher gusts, so there will be an elevated fire danger across the area. Highs will be mild in the mid 60s.

Highs will be around 60° Thursday as the wind subsides across the area. It's back up to the mid to upper 60s Friday with a west wind at 5-15mph. Another front will arrive this weekend, so highs should fall into the upper 50s Saturday and around 60° Sunday.

