Windy, Humid and Warm Wednesday before Thursday Storms

CENTRAL TEXAS — As our next storm system brews, it is drawing up Gulf air into Central Texas. You'll notice it as soon as you walk outside as the humidity has climbed. Expect a humid day today with south winds continuing to pump in Gulf air. At times, gusts could reach 25-30mph. Use both hands on the wheel if you're gonna be on our area roads. While things are expected to be quiet today, isolated showers can not be ruled out.

Some storms will pop along the dry line in West Central Texas today, and while it's not out of the question that some could roll into our western counties, I don't expect much of a threat from that.

Our shot at severe weather comes Thursday as a cold front nears the area. Expect clusters of storms to fire up in the afternoon across Central Texas. Since these storms look to be clustered, I think the tornado threat will be rather low. However, hail will be the largest threat, and some stones could reach up to the size of limes in the strongest storms. As storms start to coalesce into complexes, we could see high winds become a bigger threat. This will be a situation we have to monitor tomorrow afternoon and into the evening before things wind down.

The cold front swings through early Friday morning. Some rumbles of thunder will be possible along the front, but widespread storms are not expected.

Behind the front, things look to quiet down for Saturday with highs in the lower 70s and plenty of sunshine! Rain chances could pick back up as we head into next week.

Have a great Wednesday!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather