CENTRAL TEXAS — Happy Sunday! A sunny but windy day is just ahead! Afternoon highs will reach the mid-60s but with strong winds and dry conditions, fire danger will be high. Stay alert and avoid burning today.

Rain and storm chances will return for Monday with the most active part of the day being in the evening. It's possible that some of those storms could be strong, or briefly severe. Large hail would be the main threat, but some potent gusts could occur as well.

Bayne Froney

25 Weather