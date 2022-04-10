Windy and Warm Sunday

CENTRAL TEXAS — A warm and windy afternoon ahead. A Wind Advisory is in effect today for the majority of Central Texas and The Brazos Valley. Wind gusts up to 45 mph are possible and highs will remain in the mid to upper 80s. The morning will remain mostly sunny, but more clouds move into the area heading into the afternoon.

There could be a couple showers around on Monday morning, but it is possible that a storm or two could pop up. If that happens, the storms would be capable of producing large hail and damaging winds. It should be stressed, though, that we may not see a single storm at all. This is an isolated and conditional severe threat.

Tuesday will present another chance of storms, and right now it appears that the severe threat may be a little higher that day, we will keep an eye on the models as we get closer.

Bayne Froney

