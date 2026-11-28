CENTRAL TEXAS — Wind Advisories have been issued for all of Central Texas ahead of a fast moving cold front that'll race through the area Sunday morning. For Waco-Temple-Killeen areas, the advisories is in effect from midnight to 12pm Sunday. Wind gusts forecast around 35-45 mph during this time frame.

This storm is forming over Colorado and Wyoming Saturday afternoon and it'll move incredibly fast through the high plains and southern plains Saturday night and Sunday morning. It'll be past Central Texas well before sunrise Sunday. Wind speeds will start to increase today (Saturday), and gust up to 30mph out of the south at first. When the cold front passes, the winds will be north-northwesterly and gust around 35-45mph. That isn't fast enough to cause damage or power outages, but homeowners will want to secrue lightweight items in the front and backyard. Ie., patio furniture, trampolines, toys.

There will be no rain from this cold front. But temperatures will go from the mid- 70s Saturday to the low- 60s on Sunday.

The next big weather story will be a Thursday storm system that likely brings thunderstorms to Texas. At the moment, there is a severe weather risk for East Texas and Louisiana. The current forecast bring the cold front through Central Texas too early in the morning, between 4am and 12pm, to have intense thunderstorms. But any change in timing could change this current analysis by a large margin.

- 25 News Meteorologist Thomas Patrick

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