Widely scattered showers and storms are possible each afternoon

25 EVENING WEATHER — June will be acting like June through next week. Any thunderstorms this evening will die out through the evening hours with lows falling close to 70° Wednesday morning. Wednesday looks very warm with highs in the upper 80s to near 90°. A couple of storms will be possible in the afternoon, but rain chances are only 20%.

Thursday through Saturday will bring a chance for widely scattered to scattered storm activity across the region. The slightly better chances look to be Thursday and Saturday the way it looks right now. Highs will be in the upper 80s all three days, with lows falling into the low 70s.

Isolated to widely scattered shower and storm potential will continue into next week. Temperatures will warm up into the low to mid 90s each afternoon. The humidity will make it feel just a bit hotter, so make sure you are staying cool and hydrated!

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