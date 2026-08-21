What?! Yep, a few weekend showers could provide relief from the heat

CENTRAL TEXAS — The heat is cranking up in Central Texas as we move into the weekend.. but a little relief is on the horizon. And I stress a "little." As of Friday, the entire Central Texas area and the Brazos Valley is under a heat advisory. San Saba is the final county to join the list. Air temperatures will run up to 104 degrees in many areas. Feels-like temperatures will range from 104 to 110 degrees with the higher indices located along the I-35 corridor and to the east. There is slightly less humidity in our western counties, making for a slightly lower heat index.

The good news is there is a small chance of relief from this heat. A frontal boundary is making its way toward Central Texas tonight. Some of our northeastern and eastern counties could receive some isolated showers this evening. On Saturday afternoon, there is a better chance for a few scattered showers across the Central Texas and Brazos Valley area. Most of us will remain dry but about 20% of the area could receive a little rain. After that, the next small opportunity for rain comes Thursday, again with a 20% coverage area.

A burn ban continues for all Central Texas counties and Grimes County in the Brazos Valley.

In the tropics, we are tracking two disturbances in the Atlantic Ocean. Both have a 20% chance of developing into a tropical system in seven days. One would head toward Europe, while the other is closer to the United States.

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