25 WEEKEND WEATHER — Summer-like temperatures are sticking around across Central Texas. Most of us will be in the low 90s for most of the week, keeping conditions warm in October.

A possible cold front could bring changes to our weather pattern next week. Isolated thunderstorms with rain chances may develop Thursday and Friday, giving some communities a chance to see much-needed rainfall.

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