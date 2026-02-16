Weather will Feel Presidential by the Afternoon

Central Texas is waking up to chilly conditions this morning with patchy morning fog mostly east of I-35. A change in wind flow will filter in warmer air from the south. That will propel a.m. temperatures in the 40s to eventually rise to the 70s today.

For this President's Day, the patchy morning fog will leave a couple hours after sunrise, and dry skies will remain. Temperatures should be in the 60s by noon. Highs will eventually rise to the mid 70s with plenty of holiday sunshine.

Drier air is on the ticket for most of the work week. High pressure and a southerly flow is settling in and moisture will not re-enter the atmosphere until Friday. Even with the return, chances will remain low for precipitation. By mid week we will see high temperatures back in the low 80s, which is almost 20 degrees above the average high for this time period.