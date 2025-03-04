WEATHER BLOG: Wind and rain hit Central Texas on Tuesday

9:10 a.m.
Marlin ISD shares update, says classes are canceled Tuesday.
9:09 a.m.
Riesel ISD operating on a delay due to power outage.
8:53 a.m.
We are not in the clear yet. Next comes the wind. See the update from Meteorologist Matt Hines.
8:38 a.m.
Meteorologist Josh Johns shares an updated forecast.
8:28 a.m.
Hearne ISD will hold classes as power is restored.
8:04 a.m.
Rain is moving through the Brazos Valley. This is a view from our Cen-Tex Roof System Camera Network was taken in Bryan.
7:59 a.m.
Traffic troubles spotted along I-35 in Elm Mott.
7:57 a.m.
Power outage reports continue to come in.
McLennan County shows 15,005 customers without power.
7:53 a.m.
Road conditions looking fine around Belton, but we see some backups on the TxDOT cameras.
7:45 a.m.
25 News photojournalist captures damage in Robinson along S Old Robinson Rd and Hwy 77 (Robinson Dr)
7:40 a.m.
Power crews are working to restore power to thousands in McLennan County.
7:37 a.m.
The Hewitt Fire Department shared a road closure:
Ritchie Rd between Devonshire and Park Place, near Park Hill Elementary, is temporarily closed due to a down power line.
Traffic is being deverted through Park Place and Devenshire.
7:35 a.m.
Meteorologist Josh Johns shares an update on conditions.
7:31 a.m.
Watch for fallen branches if you're headed out this morning. Viewers are reporting several down around the region, like this one in Waco off Bagby Ave.
7:28 a.m.
Marlin ISD delays classes due to power outage.
7:27 a.m.
Additional road closures and detours in Robinson.
7:23 a.m.
Lorena PD issues traffic alert for tree down.
7:21 a.m.
No school for Robinson ISD on Tuesday.
7:18 a.m.
Tornado Watch issued has been canceled for some:
7:12 a.m.
Check conditions outside using our Cen-Tex Roof System Camera Network — click here!
Video of the down in Robinson:
7:00 a.m.
A neighbor in Robinson shares this picture of a tree down in their yard due to weather. Power is also out, which could be blamed on the warning from the Robinson Volunteer Fire Department below.
6:40 a.m.
Heather Healy shares a view from the 25 News StormWrangler.