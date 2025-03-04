Watch Now
WEATHER BLOG: Wind and rain hit Central Texas on Tuesday

Posted
and last updated

9:10 a.m.
Marlin ISD shares update, says classes are canceled Tuesday.

9:09 a.m.
Riesel ISD operating on a delay due to power outage.

8:53 a.m.
We are not in the clear yet. Next comes the wind. See the update from Meteorologist Matt Hines.

8:38 a.m.
Meteorologist Josh Johns shares an updated forecast.

8:28 a.m.
Hearne ISD will hold classes as power is restored.

8:04 a.m.
Rain is moving through the Brazos Valley. This is a view from our Cen-Tex Roof System Camera Network was taken in Bryan.

7:59 a.m.
Traffic troubles spotted along I-35 in Elm Mott.

7:57 a.m.
Power outage reports continue to come in.

McLennan County shows 15,005 customers without power.

7:53 a.m.
Road conditions looking fine around Belton, but we see some backups on the TxDOT cameras.

7:45 a.m.
25 News photojournalist captures damage in Robinson along S Old Robinson Rd and Hwy 77 (Robinson Dr)

7:40 a.m.
Power crews are working to restore power to thousands in McLennan County.

7:37 a.m.
The Hewitt Fire Department shared a road closure:

Ritchie Rd between Devonshire and Park Place, near Park Hill Elementary, is temporarily closed due to a down power line.

Traffic is being deverted through Park Place and Devenshire.

7:35 a.m.
Meteorologist Josh Johns shares an update on conditions.

7:31 a.m.
Watch for fallen branches if you're headed out this morning. Viewers are reporting several down around the region, like this one in Waco off Bagby Ave.

7:28 a.m.
Marlin ISD delays classes due to power outage.

7:27 a.m.
Additional road closures and detours in Robinson.

7:23 a.m.
Lorena PD issues traffic alert for tree down.

7:21 a.m.
No school for Robinson ISD on Tuesday.

7:18 a.m.
Tornado Watch issued has been canceled for some:

7:12 a.m.
Check conditions outside using our Cen-Tex Roof System Camera Network — click here!

Video of the down in Robinson:

7:00 a.m.
A neighbor in Robinson shares this picture of a tree down in their yard due to weather. Power is also out, which could be blamed on the warning from the Robinson Volunteer Fire Department below.

6:40 a.m.
Heather Healy shares a view from the 25 News StormWrangler.

