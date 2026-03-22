Weak cold front Monday

25 EVENING WEATHER — After a very warm March weekend, we should see cooler conditions Monday as a weak cold front moves into Central Texas. Lows tonight will be in the mid to upper 50s with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s Monday afternoon under partly cloudy skies.

The rest of the week will be above normal and dry. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s Tuesday through Thursday with lows in the low 60s. There could be a few clouds from time to time, but no rain is expected.

Friday, a cold front should get into Central Texas. How strong the front will be is still in question with a significant model spread in temperatures. Right now we will go highs in the low 70s Saturday and around 80 degrees Sunday. This part of the forecast could change quite a bit depending on where the front ends up. Hopefully we will see a pattern change in about 9-11 days. That is when our next chance of rain will return.

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