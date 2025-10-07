Weak cold front brings slight rain chance Tuesday afternoon

CENTRAL TEXAS — Highs will climb into the upper 80s and lower 90s this afternoon with the potential for some pop-up showers. A weak cold front won't bring much of a cool down today.

THE BREAKDOWN:

a weak cold front brings small rain chances this afternoon.

Not much of a cool-down.

Drier air leading to more fall-like mornings late this week.

Good morning! We're waking up to a quiet morning, though the humidity has increased a bit. We're also tracking a cold front that will be working in during the afternoon. Unfortunately, the cool air will be long gone before it reaches us, but it will provide enough lift that we could see some isolated showers and storms attempt to form. Activity will be very sparse, so many miss out. Anything will weaken and eventually fall apart as we head into the evening.

This front washes out over us, leaving us wanting for that fall-like air. Drier air will work in for the second half of the week, which will help make mornings feel more fall-like, as lows will fall into the 50s and the 60s. Unfortunately, that won't affect the afternoons as highs will still climb into the low 90s. Humidity increases again next week, taking away that feel.

No big cold fronts are expected next week either as we continue to search for that first strong cold front.

Have a great Tuesday!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather