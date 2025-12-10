Weak cold front arrives Wednesday

CENTRAL TEXAS — Highs climb into the upper 60s this afternoon despite a weak cold front moving through. Temperatures turn colder overnight, but 70s return to end the week.

THE BREAKDOWN:

Weak cold front arrives today.

Gusty winds possible through the afternoon.

Colder temperatures by morning.

Warm to end the week.

Small rain chances early next week.

Good morning! We're waking up to temperatures in the 40s to start the day. A weak cold front will arrive today, but since the core of the energy is well to the northeast, we won't see any rain or a substantial cool-down. The cold air won't be felt until tomorrow morning as skies clear and winds relax allowing dry air to fall into the 30s.

South winds will quickly return Thursday bringing back warmer air. We'll see 70s to end the week before a stronger cold front arrives for Sunday. Behind that front, temperatures will fall into the 50s for a while and eventually there will be enough moisture around to bring in small rain chances by Monday and Tuesday of next week. Stay tuned!

Have a great Wednesday!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather

South winds quickly bring back warmer air for the rest of the work week as we climb into the low 70s.

