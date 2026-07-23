We are in the dog days of summer

25 EVENING WEATHER — We are a little less hot across the area, and that will continue Friday into Saturday as Bertha moves across south Texas. We may see a few more clouds over the next couple of days, but rain chances will be very isolated in our area. Most of the Bertha's rain will fall south of I-10. Highs Friday will be in the mid to upper 90s, and we will be in the upper 90s to near 100° Saturday. Sunday, the 100s will start to take over once again.

Next week...hot. That's it. It's summer. Highs are expected to be in the 100-103° range each day. Lows at night should be in the upper 70s. Stay cool and hydrated!

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