Warming up tomorrow in Central Texas & the Brazos Valley

25 WEATHER — A nice mild day across Central Texas and the Brazos Valley with temperatures into the 60s. We do have some breezy conditions and humidity's are low in the 20s, so there is an elevated fire concern across Central Texas and the Brazos Valley today. Try not to create any sparks and secure loose trailer chains. We will continue to see some fire concerns as we head through next week.

Tomorrow will be a warmer day with temperatures getting back into the 70s and we will continue to warm up through Tuesday with temperatures reaching the upper 70s.

Expect dry conditions through the weekend. Areas down in the Brazos Valley will see a slight chance of some rain showers on Monday but a better chance of seeing some rain is shaping up to move through on Wednesday for Central Texas and the Brazos Valley. There is a possibility of some storms on Wednesday and we will continue to keep an eye on them as we get closer.

Overall, another above average week when it comes to temperatures through Wednesday and then we will cool back down into the upper 50s to low 60s on Thursday.

Enjoy the nice warm January weather.

Meteorologist Matthew Hidalgo

25 Weather