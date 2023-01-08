Warming up through Wednesday

25 WEATHER — Today shaped up to be beautiful with sunny skies and temperatures mainly in the 60s.

The weather pattern will be fairly mild over the course of the next 10 days. We will continue to see warm temperatures above average as we head through the week.

Temperatures will be in the mid 60s tomorrow, 70s for Tuesday and Wednesday. Then they will cool back down into 60s for Thursday, Friday, and into the weekend.

There is a slight chance to see some showers and can't rule out any storms Wednesday night into Thursday. We are still a few days out so we will continue to keep an eye on it as we get closer.

Overall, this week is shaping up to be pretty nice for January. Enjoy the warm temperatures.

Meteorologist Matthew Hidalgo

25 Weather