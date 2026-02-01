Warming up this February week

25 EVENING WEATHER — This week will be a lot warmer than last week! Tonight looks chilly with lows in the mid 30s. We should see partly cloudy skies Monday with highs in the upper 60s to near 70 degrees! A slight chance of rain will move in Tuesday, but most of the activity will be south and east of our area. Highs will fall back into the mid 60s.

A cold front will move through Tuesday into Wednesday. This will send highs down into the upper 50s Wednesday afternoon. After that, a big warm up is on the way! Highs will get into the mid 60s Thursday and in the 70s Friday into the next weekend!

