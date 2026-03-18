Warming trend to continue into the weekend

25 EVENING WEATHER — The weather will continue to warm as we get closer to the weekend. Tonight will be cool with lows in the mid 50s, but we should rise quickly into the mid 80s Thursday afternoon. Friday, we should break a record high with a high around 90°. More records could fall Saturday and Sunday with highs in the low to mid 90s.

We will warm up through the weekend, but don't think we are done with cold fronts just yet. We may see a weak front get in here Monday and Tuesday of next week, dropping highs into the low to mid 80s. We should warm up Wednesday and Thursday with highs back around 90°. A stronger cold front may arrive late next week on into the next weekend. This one could pack a punch, but it is still 9-10 days out, so we will keep a close eye on it through next week.

Right now the models are dry over the next ten days. Hopefully this trend will break as we head into April and May, some of our wettest months of the year!

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