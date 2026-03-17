Warming trend on the way

25 EVENING WEATHER — We broke another record this morning, this time it was a record low. We officially made it down to 26°. That broke the record from 2005 (30°). We are likely to see a warming trend for the rest of the week. It will be chilly again tonight though, with lows in the low to mid 40s.

The warming really starts up Wednesday afternoon with highs in the mid to upper 70s. It will continue to go up quickly from there. Highs will be in the mid 80s Thursday, around 90° Friday, and in the 90s Saturday and Sunday. Saturday looks to be the warmest day with a forecast high of 93°. If these temperatures pan out, then we may tie or break three records in a row (Friday - Sunday).

The warmth will likely continue into next week, but we should bring highs back a bit into the 80s. The forecast looks mainly dry over the next 10 days.

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