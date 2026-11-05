Warming to the 80s today! But cooling down into the 60s through the weekend.

CENTRAL TEXAS — A southerly wind flow will help raise our temperatures to the low 80s across most of Central Texas and the Brazos Valley this afternoon. Enjoy the warm temperatures because a cold front is coming into town this evening. Aside from a few sprinkles possible, this front will not be a rainmaker. What it will do is cool us down by ushering in northerly winds and drier air.

Expect highs to only reach the low 70s Friday and drop to the 60s for the weekend. Clouds will accompany the front and last through the weekend. A system could bring us a little rain on Saturday and Sunday. We have a 30% chance of rain on the weekend. Then we rebound by Tuesday with temperatures back in the 70s.

Hurricane season is still officially underway. It lasts through the end of November. Off the west coast of Central America, a disturbance has a 60% chance of developing into at least a tropical depression in the next seven days, so we are monitoring it closely. There is a disturbance in the Atlantic that would move further east into the center of the Atlantic Ocean if it develops. It would not be a factor for the United States.

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