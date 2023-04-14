Warmer with an isolated storm possible Friday

CENTRAL TEXAS — We've seen very spring-like weather as of late, but we will see some above normal temperatures today. We'll start off in the 50s, but temperatures will warm into the low 80s this afternoon ahead of a dry line. Behind the dry line, highs will soar into the low 90s. An isolated storm may form on the dry line, but with a strong cap in place, the chance of this is small. We'll have to monitor the weather this afternoon though in case one does. The energy would be there for it to turn severe.

A cold front arrives during the day tomorrow. It looks like it will pass Waco-Temple-Killeen on a dry note, but a few storms could form along it east of I-35. Behind the front, temperatures might actually be warmer as drier air blows down the terrain. Highs could reach the upper 80s in Waco-Temple-Killeen during the afternoon.

The coldest air will settle in overnight into Sunday morning as lows fall into the 40s. Highs Sunday will make it into the mid 70s.

A few quiet days will be around through Monday before an unsettled pattern works in next week. That could bring a few storm chances with temperatures near 80.

Have a great weekend!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather