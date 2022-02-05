Warmer weekend ahead in Central Texas

CENTRAL TEXAS — Happy Saturday! Waking up in the teens, but a slightly warmer afternoon is just ahead. We will see temperatures in the mid 40s today with plenty of sunshine to help melt some of that remaining sleet and ice on the roads. Still want to drive carefully this weekend!

Sunday into Monday looks decent, but it will still be chilly. We should see highs in the upper 40s to near 50° Sunday and in the mid to upper 40s Monday. A weaker cold front will move through Monday with partly to mostly cloudy skies, so that's why it will be a little cooler to start off next week.

After that it's to the 60s Tuesday through Thursday and possible low 70s Friday and Saturday of next week!

Have a great weekend!

Bayne Froney

25 Weather