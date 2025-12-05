Warmer weather on the way Saturday

25 EVENING WEATHER — We will see warmer weather move in as we head into the weekend. Tonight will still be chilly with lows in the low 40s. It looks like it will be mostly sunny Saturday with southwest winds helping to take the colder air to the north and east. That will allow highs to rise to around 70° Saturday afternoon, so get out and enjoy! Sunday, our next cold front rolls in with winds of 15-25mph with higher gusts. This will take temperatures down into the low 60s Sunday afternoon.

Near freezing temperatures should start off next week with lows around freezing Monday morning. It will stay cool Monday with highs in the mid 50s, but things will change after that. We are looking at highs in the 70s by Wednesday and Thursday!

Have a great weekend!

