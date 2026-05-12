Warmer weather coming this week

25 EVENING WEATHER — It will be getting warmer over the next few days with highs in the upper 80s to near 90° Wednesday through Sunday. Lows around 60° tonight will increase into the upper 60s and low 70s by the end of the week as humidity values go up. We should stay dry through the weekend, so we shouldn't have to worry about any severe weather chances.

Next week, we will have a little better chance for thunderstorms to re-enter the picture. How many storms and where they exactly develop is still a little murky. Right now, I am going with a 20-30% chance most days next week. We will nail down the details as we get closer. Highs should be in the 80s with lows around 70°.

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