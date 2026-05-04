Warmer Tuesday

25 EVENING WEATHER — We will see warming conditions over the next 24 hours. Lows tonight will be around 70°, with highs Tuesday afternoon in the upper 80s. A few low 90s will be possible west of I-35 where the dryline sets up. An isolated storm or two could develop late Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, but rain chances are only 20% Wednesday. Winds will slowly shift from south to north during the day Wednesday as a cold front moves through the area. Highs Wednesday will be slightly cooler in the mid 80s.

Thursday is looking cooler behind a cold front. A couple of models bring some rain chances across Thursday, while others are dry. For now, we will go with a 30% chance for a few showers and storms Thursday. Highs should be much cooler around 70° behind the front.

We will start to warm back up as we head into the weekend. Friday looks nice with highs around 80°. There could be a slight chance of storms Saturday with highs in the mid 80s. Mother's Day Sunday look nice and warm as of now with highs in the upper 80s. We may see some thunderstorm activity late on Mother's Day, but hopefully we can celebrate mom for most of the day without weather concerns!

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