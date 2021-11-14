Warmer temps on the way

CENTRAL TEXAS — A cool start to our Sunday with temps in the mid 40s but we will be warming to above average temps in the mid 70s this afternoon. Plenty of sunshine is in store for our Sunday and a warming trend is in place for the next couple of days where we could reach the low 80s. That's as warm as we'll get, though, because a cold front should be coming through Wednesday night. Right now it looks like any rain with the system will be passing just to our north, but that could change.

Highs behind the front will return to the 60s for Thursday and Friday. Partly cloudy skies will last from Monday through the rest of the week.

Have a great day!

Bayne Froney

First Alert 25 Weather