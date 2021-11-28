Watch
Warmer temps into next week

Posted at 7:09 AM, Nov 28, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-28 08:09:55-05

CENTRAL TEXAS — We start our Sunday with a shower or two in the early hours as well as some potential fog, be careful if you are headed out on the roads. But, for most areas, we will mostly just see some cloudy skies in our morning areas but the sun will start peaking out in the afternoon, with highs in the low to mid 60s.

Sunshine will stick with us through most of the week along with a few clouds. In fact, high temperatures should reach the 70s on Tuesday and remain there through Friday, and possibly into the weekend. Next weekend's picture remains unclear but there are signs that another cold front could come through.

Have a great day!

Bayne Froney
First Alert 25 Weather

