Warmer temps for Wednesday, dry conditions remain

CENTRAL TEXAS — Temperatures are on the rise this week. Wednesday could be our last day in the 80s. Highs are expected in the upper 80s with some western counties breaching the 90 degree mark.

We are fortunate that humidity will be on the mild side. With dew points in the 60s, the air temperature should feel in line with the feels-like temperature. Winds will be very light, so don't except relief from a breeze. But at least the humidity is mild for a couple days.

As we move through the work week, temperatures will rise and we should be in the low 90s in most counties. Humidity creeps back in heading into the weekend. Dew points will hit the 70s, so expect feels-like temperatures well into the 90s. It will be a hot and humid weekend with partly cloudy skies. Rain chances remain slim to none.

Next week is our best opportunity to gain some rain. We certainly need it on the east side of I-35 and in the Brazos Valley. Temperatures will remain warm but likely drop to the 80s with an approaching system. The exact timing of the rain and how much we will receive is still unclear with the models, but the earliest precipitation would likely be Monday.

Want this forecast delivered to your inbox each morning? Sign up for the daily forecast email newsletter here.