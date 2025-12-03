Warmer temperatures return before another cold rain Thursday

CENTRAL TEXAS — Highs will climb into the 50s and 60s this afternoon with a sharp deliniation in cloud cover. Areas west of I-35 could see sunshine and highs approaching 70, while east of I-35 into the Brazos Valley, clouds could keep temperatures in the 50s.

THE BREAKDOWN:

Sharp difference in temperatures across Central Texas today.

Some rain may develop by evening east of I-35 and spread through our area into Thursday.

Cold rain likely Thursday.

Warming into the weekend.

Good morning! We're waking up to another cold morning, though clouds are saving us from a freeze. Expect those clouds to increase across the eastern half of Central Texas today. As a result, that could keep temperatures in the 50s east of I-35, while west of I-35, some areas may approach 70s if they can latch onto some sunshine.

Rain will spread northward overnight as a cold front passes through. That will lead to a cold rain Thursday which will feel a lot like how Monday felt. Highs will be in the 40s with mainly light rain hanging around. Rain totals will only reach a half inch at most, across the Brazos Valley.

Heading into the weekend, Friday will stay cloudy and cool, but Saturday will bring temperatures in the upper 60s! That won't last as another cold front builds in for early next week bringing highs in the 50s Monday! 70s return late next week.

Meteorologist Josh Johns

