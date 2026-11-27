CENTRAL TEXAS — Happy Thanksgiving Central Texas! It was a cold one, with temperatures right around freezing to start the day. Waco officially didn't hit 32... just 33 this morning, but lots of locations saw low temperatures around 28-32 degrees. Highs only ended in the mid- 50s despite all the sunshine.

Friday will start just as cold, mid- 30s to near freezing, but the sunshine will warm us up much more as we turn the corner temperature-wise. Highs will be upper- 60s to near 70 on Friday, a swing of nearly 15 degrees warmer in a single day! And it get ever warmer yet on Saturday, mid- 70s just like that. The catch?... windy weather. Southerly winds will gusts around 35-45mph Saturday evening, thus helping bring in the warmer air.

A cold front passes Saturday night and early Sunday morning. No rain expected. But the winds stay gusty. Still 30-40mph winds Sunday morning settling to 20-30mph Sunday afternoon. Temperatures will only back into the mid- 60s, which is near average for late November.

The early December outlook is actually above normal, and should feature plenty of days in the 60s and 70s as the forecast stands right now.

- 25 News Meteorologist Thomas Patrick

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