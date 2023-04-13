Warmer and More Humid To End the Week

CENTRAL TEXAS — We've seen a fairly steady week weather wise in Central Texas, but things are about to change a bit as we tie a bow on the work week. We're starting off Thursday with a bit of a chill in the air as lows have fallen into the mid 40s. We'll rebound nicely this afternoon with southeast winds around 10-15mph. That will push temperatures into the upper 70s this afternoon.

A dry line will become active this afternoon across West Texas and the Panhandle. That dry line will work into Central Texas Friday. West of the dry line, temperatures may shoot up into the low 90s west of Highway 281. They'll be in the mid 80s along the I-35 corridor, and a stray storm could pop on the dry line. A cap should be in place, which will limit development, but if anything can pop through it could turn strong to severe. We'll monitor it.

Later on, Saturday morning, our next cold front will work through. We may see an isolated storm along the front, but the best chances will lie southeast of Waco-Temple-Killeen. It will still be warm behind the front with highs in the 80s. The difference will be found in the morning as lows fall into the 40s.

Heading into next week, we'll see highs working back into the low 80s with the potential for isolated afternoon storms each day.

Have a great Thursday!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather