Warmer and drier this week

25 EVENING WEATHER — We will be warming up this week with minimal rain chances through the weekend. Highs will be in the mid 80s Tuesday, but we should see highs between 88-90° Wednesday through the weekend, It will be mostly sunny Tuesday and Wednesday, with partly cloudy skies Thursday through Sunday. Humidity values will creep up by the end of the week, so it will feel warmer than it actually is across the region. Rain chances look very low.

Next week, we may start to see a few storm re-enter the forecast Monday through Wednesday. It will remain muggy with highs in the mid to upper 80s.

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