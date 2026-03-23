Warm week with highs in the 80s

25 EVENING WEATHER — Great weather is on the way if you like it warm and dry. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s Tuesday through Friday. Lows at night will be in the 60s. There could be a few clouds out there from time to time, but it appears we will remain dry this week.

A cold front is expected to arrive late Friday afternoon. This will shift winds to the north and bring cooler temperatures for the weekend. Highs will be in the upper 60s and low 70s Saturday and the upper 70s to near 80° Sunday. We may see partly to mostly cloudy skies over the weekend, but most areas will likely remain dry. There could be a slight chance of a shower Saturday morning behind the front, but those rain chances as of now are less than 20%.

We will warm right back up into the 80s next week. There could be a couple of storm chances by the middle to end of next week, but we will keep that at 20% for now.

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